Cameroon – Anglophone Crisis : Doctors Without Borders Wins Case against State

The Buea military court has just acquitted the leaders of the NGO accused of complicity with the secessionists.

Following the release of five agents of the NGO who had been arrested while transporting gunshot wounds to Kumba hospital, Sylvain Groulx, DWB coordinator in Central Africa said, “We are happy with the judgment which acquits the five leaders and, further, the organization Doctors without Borders,“. They were then accused of being in cahoots with the secessionist group in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

The court has just delivered its verdict exonerating the NGO and its leaders. However, DWB regrets that its staff spent many months in jails but also that, “DWB has categorically denied any complicity with armed groups or parties in any violent crisis or conflict. Our staff is guided by medical ethics. These accusations were groundless from the first instance, especially as the authorities knew exactly how we were providing medical support. Accusing medical personnel for simply doing their job, treating patients in front of them is simply against all medical,” underscores Sylvain Groulx.

He recalls, however, that his team still wishes to continue its operations in Cameroon and is ready for a discussion with the government, “we remain ready to continue the discussion with the Cameroonian authorities to analyze the feasibility of restarting medical and humanitarian activities in the South West region under such preconditions.“