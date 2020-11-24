Cameroon: Anglophone crisis dragging on due to illegal manufacturing, sale of arms- NW Governor

The Governor of the restive North West region of Cameroon has warned those involved in the manufacturing and sale of illegal weapons to desist from such acts which according to him contribute in fanning the crisis rocking the region for over four years now.

He issued the warning Tuesday November 24 in Bamenda, chief town of the North West region during a seminar organized by the Ministry of External Relations.

Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique stated clearly that no individual is authorized to manufacture and or sell weapons whatever be their nature.

He added that the security situation in the region remains a cause for great concern despite the moves made so far for peace to return to troubled parts of the region due to the illegal manufacturing and sale of weapons.

Reports have it that despite the important quantity of weapons so far seized during military operations and voluntarily dropped in the region, many of such are still in circulation making it quite difficult for the security situation to be effectively improved upon.

It’s been four years plus since Southern Cameroonians began demanding an independent sovereign nation they call Ambazonia through the Anglophone crisis.

The crisis turned violent in September 2017 after both parties involved arms.