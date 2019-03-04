Cameroon: Anglophone crisis forces Saint Jospeh’s college Sasse to shut down

The Saint Joseph College in Sasse, Buea will be shutting its doors amidst the growng insecurity, the Bishop of Buea Mgr Immanuel Bushu said on Sunday March.

Regular clashes between security forces and separatist fighters in Buea has made learning difficult and put the life of the students at risk forcing authorities to shut down the school, the Bishop said.

However, at least 200 students will be transferred to Tiko where they will camp at Christ the King College and prepare for the General Certificate of Education(GCE Exams) that will equally be written there.

The decision to shut down the Saint Joseph’s College Sasse was taken after a series of meetings during the week following the alleged kidnap and release of the principal on Sunday February 24.

A final meeting was reportedly held with parents, school and Catholic authorities on Sunday during which it was finally decided to shut down the school.

This is the second school that is shut down in just over two weeks in the Anglophone regions after the Saint Augustine College in Kumbo was equally closed down by school authorities after the kidnap and release of over 150 students by gunmen.