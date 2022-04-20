Cameroon Anglophone Crisis: Ndop Returns More Than 100 million CFA Francs To State

The municipality of, in the department ofin the North West region, has returned more than CFAF 100 million to the Treasury according to Crtv Radio. These funds were intended for the execution of projects of the Public Investment Budget PIB in this municipality for the year 2021.

The mayor of Ndop, Daniel Nto Balenka said during the recent budget session that the incursions of separatists have prevented the execution of projects. He promises to restart them as soon as security is improved in his municipality.

The North West and South West regions have been in deep crisis since 2017. Armed conflicts in these two regions have plagued the local economy and slowed down the implementation of many infrastructure projects. Of the 514 projects planned for 2021 in the North West, 360 have been fully implemented and another 100 are underway, the BIP’s physical-financial evaluation committee announced in February.

The United Nations estimates that more than 3 million people have been affected by the Anglophone crisis, with an estimated 10,000 dead and one million displaced.