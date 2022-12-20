› Life

Cameroon – Anglophone Crisis : Over 7,000 People Displaced in a Month

Published on 20.12.2022 at 09h52 by JDC

In its  report published on 16 December, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) notes that during the month of October, more than 7,000 displaced persons were recorded in the North-West and South-West regions.

These two regions have been plagued by a separatist war since 2017. “More than 7,212 people were reportedly displaced to bushes and neighbouring villages. The departments of Manyu (South West) and Bui (North West) are the most affected. Most of the displacements are temporary, with displaced people returning to their homes as soon as the security situation allows,” the UN agency reports.

OCHA also indicates that the situation on the ground remains worrying, as fighting continues between the Defence and Security Forces and separatist groups. The report also states that these groups continue to be known for targeted attacks, destruction of property, arbitrary arrests, kidnappings for ransom, extortion and the continued use of improvised explosive devices

