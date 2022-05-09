Life › Human interest

Cameroon-Anglophone Crisis: Pamol Senior Staff Beheaded

Published on 09.05.2022 at 11h46 by Nana Kamsukom

The body of a supervisory staff of Pamol Plantations PLC,Mbombo Emmanuel, was recently discovered in an advanced state of decomposition in Ndian Division of the South West region.

The staff member was kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be Amba fighters at Mana Makeke, Ndian Estate of Pamol Plantations PLC in Mundemba. The Guardian post reports that Mbombo was found with his head cut off several days after aduction.

Reasons for his kidnap still remains unclear but rumours has it that Mbombo’s demise should be cause of his continious advocacy for work to resume at the agro-industrial company, despite persistent threats from amba fighters.

The deceased was reportedly married to a nurse in the same company.He was eventually a musician and sang with the Pamol Plantations PLC Orchestra.

Mbombo was reported to have gone low key before he was kidnapped and later killed. This is not the first time a senior staff of Pamol is kidnapped by gunmen and murdered within the context of of the ongoing crisis in the North West and South West regions.

The case of Eric Bakia, a management staff in Lobe is still fresh in minds of many workers of Pamol Plantations PLC.

No official statement has being made by company nor authorities so far. Wprkers due to this incident clinge more than ever on reducing their work activities on the plantation.

 

source: Guardian Post

