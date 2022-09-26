Cameroon-Anglophone Crisis: Pope Francis Orders Release Of Church Leaders

The head of the Catholic Church in the world called on Sunday, September 25, 2022, for the release of the five priests, a nun, and two faithful.

Eight people amidst whom five priests, a nun, and two lay people were abducted in the South West region last September 16. The deed was carried out by armed men who burned down the St. Mary’s catholic parish, in Mamfe division. Nine days after this sad event, Pope Francis calls for their release.

The head of the catholic church made this appeal at the end of a mass celebrated on the morning of September 25, 2022 in Matera, southern Italy. He then took the opportunity to pray for the hostages as well as the inhabitants of the ecclesiastical province in the North-West and South-West regions, areas in crisis since 2016.

The Pope‘s appeal comes days after the confirmation of the kidnapping by the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon. The president of this body bringing together the bishops of the country likely his Lordship Andrew Nkea and the Archbishop of Bamenda, gave news of the hostages at the end of last week. According to him, the kidnappers impose the payment of a ransom against the release of the detained persons. First set at 50 million FCFA, they later halved it.