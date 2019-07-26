The crisis rocking the North West and South West and South West regions of Cameroon is an internal affair and should thus be solved by Cameroonians, the Anglophone General Conference leed by Cardinal Tumi has said.

Meeting in Buea on Wednesday July 24 for a preparatory meeting, the Anglophone General Conference continued to decry the crisis which has brought untold sufferings to the population.

The AGC reiterated its stance on the crisis as it called on the government to release all those arrested and open a broad-based dialogue because the problem should be solveed by Cameroonians.

“The Anglophone Geeneral Conference reiterates its stance that, the current crisis which is causing an existential threat to the country must be handled and led by Cameroonians because it’s a Cameroonian matter first and foremost,” the AGC said in a release.

Last month, Switzerland announced some separatist groups had reached out to its good offices to mediate in the conflict as the move was widely encouraged by the international community but nothing has been heard agains since then.

The AGC feels any foreign meddiation must be done by a pool of countries and international organisations “whose roles should be clearly defined as supervisory and guarantors of the implementation arrived at any dialogue or negotiations.”