Cameroon: Anglophone crisis should be tabled at UN Security Council-EU

The European Union Parliament says the crisis in the Anglophone regions should be put on the action agenda of the United Nations Security Council, if it persists.

A motion signed by members of the parliament has urged international bodies like the African Union to step in and mediate in the conflict without which it should be tabled at the UN Security Council.

The parliament condemn the human rights violation in the Anglophone regions and called for an immediate investigation of allegations of rights violation by Cameroonian soldiers.

“”Cameroonian authorities (should) ensure accountability for human rights violations by the security forces and to conduct prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigations into all allegations of human rights violations,” the statement.

The EU parliament also called “the immediate liberation of unlawfully detained civilians and an immediate end to the use of military trials for civilians and francophone courts for Anglophone detainees,” as well as requested

” an immediate end to the practice of incarceration of convicted civilians in prisons far away from their families, on which prisoners in Cameroon have to rely for medical care and food.”

On the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, the EU Parliament called for the immediate release of Professor Maurice Kamto and his allies arrested since January and urged the government of Cameroon to respect the right to assembly.