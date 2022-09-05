Cameroon-Anglophone crisis: Special Forces Deployed in North West and South West

The Head of State, Paul Biya, has given his approval for the entry of special forces in the fight against attacks by separatists.

The battle between the regular army and the secessionist rebels takes a new turn. It begins with the deployment of special forces. The President of the Republic, the supreme head of the army, has just agreed to this. Paul Biya told the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence through the Minister of State Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic.

“I have the honour to inform you, for necessary diligence, that the President of the Republic has given his very high agreement for the deployment of a detachment of special forces in the theatres of operations of the second and fifth joint military (RMIA 2 and RMIA 5),” reads a copy of the correspondence sent by Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh to Joseph Beti Assomo.

This decision comes at a time when the school year is starting. The separatists are again threatening to prevent the start of classes and the opening of schools throughout the 2022-2023 school year. In October 2021 and October 2020, they attacked schools, killing more than a dozen students and teachers in the middle of class.

These exactions are in addition to the destruction of schools and hospitals in Kumba and Mamfe. Insofar as the crisis has already caused thousands of deaths and displaced persons and the separatists are changing their strategies by seeking to expand their area of operation, the special forces are another response whose results are expected.