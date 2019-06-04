Cameroon: Anglophone crisis to alter Ramadan prayers in Bui

The insecurity reigning in the North West and South West regions of the country as a result of the the conflict keeps affecting various activities in the afflicted regions.

With the feast of Ramadan scheduled to be celebrated on June 2, the ugly head of the crisis will affect prayers in Bui division, North West region of Cameroon.

According to Sheihk Said Wiysanyuy,deputy Imam of the Bui Central mosque, the feast will not be celebrated at open prayer grounds as has been the case in previous years due to the insecurity reigning in the division.

Prayers will rather be held at the various mosques instead of the available open air prayer grounds for safety reasons, the Imam said.

Bui Division has witnessed an upsurge of violence in the past months with regular clashes between security forces and separatist fighters as well and the burning of houses and looting of properties. Several persons have lost their lives in the division as a result of the violence while several others have fled into the bushes.