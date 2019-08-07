Cameroon: Anglophone detainee dies in prison

A man detained in connection to the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon has died in a hospital in Douala, sources have said.

54-year ol Nkeuku Francis died at the Laquintinie Hospital on Wednesday after suffering from a protracted kidney and liver problem.

He had been in detention for close to a year after he was arrested in the South West region as he was suspected of collaborating with separatist fighters.

Sources say he had been in pre trial detention for as long as he was tranferred to Douala and his case has never been brought up for hearing. This is at least the third person detained in connection to the crisis in the North West and South West regions who is passing away.