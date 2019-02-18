Cameroon: Anglophone detainees appear at Douala military tribunal

About 100 persons arrested and detained at the Douala Central Prison in connection to the Anglophone crisis appear before the Douala Military tribunal today, sources have revealed.

Most of the detainees will be appearing before the court for the first time this year after they last appeared in December when their cases were adjourned.

Charged with terrorism, secession amongst others some of the detainees were arrested in Douala and neighbouring cities and detained at the Newbell prison while others were brought in from neighbouring towns.

The prison facility hosts about 150 persons arrested in connection to the ongoing crisis though a handful were released at the end of last year after the President ordered for their release.