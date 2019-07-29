Cameroon: Anglophone detainees missing after Kondengui protests

The whereabouts of over 100 Anglophone detainees are still unknown following last Monday’s protests at the Kondengui Central prison in Yaounde, sources have said.

The detainess were reportedly extracted from the Kondengui prison after Monday’s protests that led to the destruction of properties and have not been seen since.

The Minister of Communication said earlier in the week that all those extracted from Kondengui were taken to various police and gendarmerie stations in Yaounde for questioning.

But the government has since remained silent on reports the detains have been severely tortured and denied access to family members, lawyers and doctors.

Calls continue to mount for their release as family members call on thee government to show proof of life of the detainees.