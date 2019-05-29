Cameroon: Anglophone General Conference scheduled for July in Bamenda

The Anglophone General Conference has been scheduled to hold from July 11-12, in Mankon, Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon.

According to a declaration of public manifestation addressed to the Divisional Officer of Bamenda II, by the main organiser of the Conference H.E Christian Cardinal Tumi,the conference will hold in July in Bamenda.

According to the organisers, the Conference brngs together Anglophones from the 13 divisions of the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon “to concert and seek adequate solutions to the ongoing sociopolitical crises in the country”.

This, the organisers say, will be done through presentations, group discussions and adoption of proposals to be forwarded to the Head of State, Paul Biya.

Initially scheduled for to hold in Buea, last year, the conference suffered several adjournments after authorities failed to give the go ahead.

It is however unclear if the Divisional Officer of Bamenda II will equally authorise the gathering in his area of jurisdiction.

The Anglophone General Conference is an initiative brought forth by various religious denominations chaired by His Emminence Cardinal Tumi, the Moderation of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, Samuel Fonki, the President of the Cameroon Baptist Convention, Tih Pius and the Imams of Buea and Bamenda Central Mosques.