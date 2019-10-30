Cameroon: Anglophone icon Ben Muna goes home on November 9

The mortal remains of former Cameroon Bar President Barrister Bernard Achuo Muna will be laid to rest on Saturday November 9.

According to a funeral program signed by the President of the Cameroon Bar Association Barrister Tchakoute Patie, the mortal remains of Barrister Ben Muna will be removed from the mortuary on Friday November 8.

Honour will immediately follow at the Supreme Court before a church service in the afternoon. A wake-keep will later follow at their Munas’ family residence in Bastos before burial takes place the next day.

Barrister Ben Munda died on Sunday October 6, at the age of 79 after failing to recover from a malaise.