Cameroon: Anglophone Journalist detained over alleged collaboration with Ambazonia fighters

Lambert Kehven, journalist and correspondent of Canal 2 English Television is still in detention at the Tobin Gendarmerie Brigade in Kumbo, North West region of Cameroon some 24hours after his arrest.

He is been accused by the military of collaborating with restoration forces in Bui Division in the North West region of Cameroon, allegations he has reportedly denied.

This Monday December 30, 2019 marks his first night in detention as sources say he has not been given access to his family and lawyer.

According to reports, Lambert Kehven has been interrogated by the Tobin police on his possible link with separatist fighters in Bui but his answer is and remains negative.

He is one amongst the few journalists who have been arrested in the case of the Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of Cameroon since its escalation.