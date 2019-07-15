An English-speaking magistrate Justice Chi Valentine Bumah has reportedly been abducted by unidentified men who have taken him to an unidentified location.

A video that has been making rounds on social media since Monday morning shows the magistrate in captivity at an unidentified location.

A voice is heard in the video questioning the magistrate on his regular social media writings criticising the regime when the lawyers and teachers started their strike action back in 2016.

It is very difficult to authenticate the video or identify the kidnappers who were speaking in broken English as well as French without a clear accent.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the act.