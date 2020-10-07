Culture › Music

Happening now

Cameroon: Anglophone musician Ateh Bazore eyes top position at SONACAM

Published on 07.10.2020 at 17h07 by journalduCameroun

Renowned Anglophone folklore musician, Ateh Bazore has declared his intentions to run for the post of Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Cameroon Music Right’s Corporation, better known by its French acronym, SONACAM.

Ateh Bazore announced his candidacy Tuesday October 6 during a press conference in Yaounde.

The press conference was attended by a host of artistes, including Ange Ebogo, K-Tino, Thiery Kili, Sissy Dipoko and many others who all endorsed Ateh Bazore’s candidacy.

The current Board chair is renowned French musician, Sam Fan Thomas.

The election of the new Board chair is scheduled to take place on October 24.

If elected, Ateh Bazore will be the first ever Anglophone musician to assume the function of Board chair of the Music Right’s Corporation in Cameroon.

Ateh Bazore is a folklore musician who hails from the Boyo Division in the Norh West region of Cameroon.

