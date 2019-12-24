Anglophone separatists fighting for a breakaway state are right to reject the Decentralisation Code according a special status to the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

An extraordinary session of parliament rounded off last week with the adoption of the bill which according to the government of Cameroon grants more autonomy to th Anglophone Regions.

However, Anglophone separatists have rejectted the bill as they continue to clamour for outright independence.

This position has been backed by former US Ambassador to the UN Herman J. Cohen who thinks the bill was granted unilaterally by parliament. He however cautioned that the separatists can not impose their independence agenda on the population.

“Anglophone separatists in Cameroon are correct to reject Special Status granted unilaterally by parliament. At the same time, separatists can not force Anglophone citizens to accept independence.”