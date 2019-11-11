Cameroon: Anglophone working group outline contents for Special Status

The Anglophone Working Group has published a document with recommending the content of th special status which could be granted to the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

The documents is made up of eight pages, summarised in 11 points and was finalised after due consultations by the working group following the Major National Dialogue.

The major contents of the special status which the group is proposing is; the House of Chiefs, the House of Assembly, an Elected Governor, Government official to the Special Status regions, Judicial system, Revenue sharing, Representation in the National Government, Executive and Judiciary, Change in the country’s name…etc

The group said if these are implemented, it will help protect the interest of the Southern Cameroons minority and give some assurances that their voices matter in their regional affairs.

The working group hoped the government will express good faith by adopting these proposals which according to them will help ensure the return of peace to Southern Cameroon.

Amongst the Anglophones who signed worked on the content were Eric Chinje, Agbor Balla, Dr. Nick Ngwanyam and over 20 others