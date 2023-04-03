Cameroon – Animal Feed : Agricultural Firm sets up Production Unit worth FCFA 700 Million

The partnership agreement was signed on 23 March between the Director of the Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises (Apme) and the company First Agriculture and Elevage Sarl (FAE). The production unit will be built in the West region.

The setting up of this factory will enable the said structure to boost its production capacity from 120 tons per month to 5 tons per day. In Dschang , a complete production unit for animal feed will soon be built. This is the subject of an agreement signed on March 23, 2023 in Yaounde between the Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises (Apme), represented by its Director General (DG) Jean-Marie Bagda and the company First Agriculture and Elevage Sarl (FAE), represented by Guy Ravel Tieutsap, Financial Director. The said agreement falls within the framework of the 2013 law on the encouragement of private investment in Cameroon.

At a cost of 692.5 million CFA francs, the project, which will run for four years, aims to move from small-scale production to industrial production. This will be achieved through the production of powdered and granulated feed according to the different needs of animals, including poultry, pigs, rabbits, fish, cats and even dogs. This new production unit will allow the company FAE to increase its production capacity with “projections of 5 tons of powdered and granulated feed per hour against a production of 120 tons per month previously,” said the financial director of FAE, Guy Ravel Tieutsap.

This investment by FEF in the Western Region is timely. It is a solution to the problem of scarcity and instability in the quality of raw materials, as well as the constant changes in food prices and formulations. Factors which, for the most part, take the producers of these animals away from their trade.