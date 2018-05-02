Cameroon announce death of Lioness in Yaounde

Life › Human interest

Published on 02.05.2018 by Francis Ajumane

The death of a lioness in a zoological garden in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde has been announced by local authorities.

The Regional Delegate of Forestry and Wildlife for the Centre Region Tsangue Gisele said in a press release that the Lioness died at the Mvog Betsi zoological garden following an infection by a parvo-virus

The virus, though contagious is not zoonotic, the Delegate said

She equally assured the public that there is no risk of transmission of the virus to human beings and all measures have been taken to ensure the good health of other lions at the zoo.

Created in 1951, the Mvog Betsi zoological garden has a wide range of animals including reptiles, mammals, birds as well as a touristic park for children and adults.

