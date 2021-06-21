Cameroon announces intensive COVID-19 vaccination campaign from July 7 to 11

The Government of Cameroon has announced that an intensive vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus pandemic will take place from the 7 to the 11 of July across the national territory.

In a press release, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda says the campaign is opened to persons aged 18 and above.

The campaign will take place in health centres or done by mobile teams who will go through communities with the door to door policy, they have equally been given the go ahead to visit markets, churches enterprises and public administrations.

According to the Health boss’ release, the vaccination will be done alongside mass sensitization to improve awareness on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister Malachie Manaouda calls on the population to massively adhere to this campaign for a collective action against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which has sneaked life away from more than a thousand people in the country.

Few months ago, the government launched a national vaccination campaign against the virus which is yet to meet half of the expected goal due to vaccine hesitancy at a time when doses of vaccines available will soon expire.

Meeting earlier this month in Yaounde in a restrained cabinet meeting, members of Government present had resolved on intensifying the campaign to have those still doubting the effectiveness of the vaccine inoculated.