Cameroon: Another Anglophone detainee dies chained to hospital bed in Douala

Published on 11.09.2020 at 08h46 by journalduCameroun

Late Sama Ivo (c) copyright

Ivo Sama, an Anglophone arrested in connection with the ongoing crisis rocking the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon and detained at the New Bell prison in Douala, Littoral region is reported to have died Wednesday September 9, chained to his hospital bed.

According to reports, Ivo Sama was arrested several months ago alongside other youths in the North West region and transferred to the Douala New Bell prison.

He is said to have taken ill due to “poor treatment” and later on taken to the Douala Laquintinie Hospital when his health situation worsened.

After some time at the Laquintinie hospital, Ivo Sama finally succumbed to his illhealth.

His fate reminds us that of late Rev. Thomas Tangem, the Anglophone detainee who died chained to his sick bed recently at the Yaounde Central Hospital.

