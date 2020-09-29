Cameroon: Another arrest dangles over Maurice Kamto

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissane Movement, Prof. Maurice Kamto has expressed concerns he might be arrested in the days ahead in connection to the September 22 protests.

Maurice Kamto has been under house arrest since September 20 as security have been stationed around his house as acess remains restricted.

Government has already warned investigations will be opened against those arrested on Spetember 22 in the course of the protests while also threatening to ban the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.

The leader of the CRM, Maurice Kamto in a rare tweet earlier this week said government’s actions are a violation to freedom of expression and expressed fears he might be arrested.

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement claims over 600 of its supporters were arrested furi,g the September 22 protests among them Kamto’s spokesperson Olivier Bibou Nissack.