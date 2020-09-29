Politics › Political parties

Happening now

Cameroon: Another arrest dangles over Maurice Kamto

Published on 29.09.2020 at 01h50 by JournalduCameroun

Prof Maurice Kamto and allie (c)copyright

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissane Movement, Prof. Maurice Kamto has expressed concerns he might be arrested in the days ahead in connection to the September 22 protests.

Maurice Kamto has been under house arrest since September 20 as security have been stationed around his house as acess remains restricted.

Government has already warned investigations will be opened against those arrested on Spetember 22 in the course of the protests while also threatening to ban the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.

The leader of the CRM, Maurice Kamto in a rare tweet earlier this week said government’s actions are a violation to freedom of expression and expressed fears he might be arrested.

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement claims over 600 of its supporters were arrested furi,g the September 22 protests among them Kamto’s spokesperson Olivier Bibou Nissack.

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top