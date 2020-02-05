Cameroon: Another baby stolen from nursing mother in Douala

A lady has reportedly alerted the police on the disappearance of her three-month old baby Tuesday February 3, 2020 at the Ndogpassi neighbourhood in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon, a day after a first case of baby theft was recorded in a hospital in the same town.

According to sources, the distressed mother disclosed she left the child with her house help Tuesday morning and went out for an appointment.

When she came back, the nursing mother says she couldn’t find neither her baby, nor the house help.

After hours of search, she reported the case to the police but remains without news on the whereabouts of her baby and the house help suspected to have taken the child away.

This case comes a day after a lady tricked a young and mentally unstable nursing mother and her family and stole the girl’s 10-day-old baby in the Cite des Palmiers District Hospital in Douala.