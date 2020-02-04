Cameroon: Another Boko Haram attack in Far North leaves two dead

Two persons are said to have died after Boko Haram fighters attacked Mozogo, a locality in the Mayo-Tsanaga Division, Far North region of Cameroon in the night of Monday February 3, 2020.

According to sources, in the course of the attack, homes and vehicles were raised and other property destroyed.

For some months now, Boko Haram attacks have been recurrent in many localities of the Far North region of Cameroon, with the most recent one being the attack that left five dead in the night of Tuesday January 28, 2020 breaking Wednesday.

In the course of all these attacks, lives were lost, property looted and or destroyed.

Reports have it that following these repeated Boko Haram attacks, the population of some of these localities are massively fleeing with their belongings in search of safer areas while calling on the Government to tighten security for them to return back to their villages.