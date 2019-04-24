Cameroon: Another Boko Haram attack kills seven

At least seven persons have been killed and several others injured in Blangoua, Mayo Chari division of the Far North region following an attack by Boko Haram fighters, reports say.

The attack took place in the Madagascar neighbourhood on Monday evening as the attackers equally destroyed several properties and set houses ablaze before taking off, sources said.

Monday’s attach comes just four days after another attack in Tchakamri in Kolofata Sub Division, Mayo Sava Division which left at leats nine persons dead and several houses burnt down.

Local administrative authorities have called on the population to remain vigilant and denounce any suspects in their localities.

The Governor of the Far North region said after last week’s attack that security will be beefed up in the entire region and regular security checks and scrutiny will resume.