Cameroon: Another COVID-19 positive lady gives birth to healthy baby

Published on 13.04.2020 at 17h10 by journalduCameroun

Another Cameroonian lady diagnosed with Coronavirus has given birth to a baby who tested negative for the virus, the Minister of Public Health has said.

According to a tweet posted earlier by the Health Minister, the lady gave birth this morning at the Yaounde Central Hospital through caesarean section.

He said the caesarean section was performed by Dr Ngo Dingom M. and Dr Sone, with anaesthesia conducted by Prof Owono under high security conditions.

Dr Malachie Manaouda once more congratulated the health personnel who took part in this delivery for their expertise.

This is the second baby Cameroon is reporting born to a COVID-19 positive mother.

The country welcomed its first healthy baby born to a COVID-19 mother on April 5, 2020.

According to some health experts, these two births show that the possibility of a vertical transmission of Coronavirus infection from a mother to her baby is still very low.