Cameroon: Another CRTV journalist passes away

The death has been announced of ace economic reporter, at the Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV, Diana Egbe Enow Mangha.

She passed away on Tuesday, October 19 at the age of 57, at the Yaounde Teaching Hospital, the State broadcaster announced.

The ace journalist had been receiving treatment at the Yaounde Teaching Hospital where she was admitted for the past weeks, family members said.

Lady Diana as she was fondly called by her colleagues joined the Cameroon Radio Television in 1994 and immediately carved a niche for herself as she became the economic voice of the corporation, providing top quality reports and new analyses on economic happenings both in the country and across the globe.

Her programme, the Economic Diary, broadcast on the National Station of the CRTV became a reference in economic issues.

Since the announcement of her death, friends, relatives and colleagues have trooped into her Mendong residence to console the family and pay homage to an astute professional who has quit the scene after serving the state broadcaster for close to three decades.

Her death comes just a few weeks after colleagues of the CRTV bid farewell to new anchor Quinta Belle Keale.