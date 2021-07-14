Cameroon: Another Douala building collapse kills one, seriously injures others

One person is said to have died and several others seriously injured after the scaffolding of a five-storey building still in construction in Akwa, a neighborhood in Cameroon’s economic capital Douala gave way.

According to reports, the regrettable incident occurred when workers were busy pouring slab and others transporting it to the fifth floor to mount the sixth one.

The scaffolding is said to have given way injuring about a dozens of workers and killing one.

The victims were immediately transported to the Laquintinie Hospital Emergency unit not far from the construction site. Some of them are said to be under critical conditions.

Following the incident, the site was closed by security elements till further notice.

This incident comes less than two weeks after a seven-storey building still under construction in Bonapriso, still in Douala collapsed and a security guard trapped under the debris was later on found dead.

The phenomenon of building collapse in Cameroon’s main cities have been very recurrent in the past months especially in Douala.

Many have been pointing accusing fingers at the poor construction material used to erect the said buildings, reason why they always give way.