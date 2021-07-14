Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Another Douala building collapse kills one, seriously injures others

Published on 14.07.2021 at 16h54 by journal du Cameroun

Akwa building collapse (c) copyright
One person is said to have died and several others seriously injured after the scaffolding of a five-storey building still in construction in Akwa, a neighborhood in Cameroon’s economic capital Douala gave way.

 

According to reports, the regrettable incident occurred when workers were busy pouring slab and others transporting it to the fifth floor to mount the sixth one.

The scaffolding is said to have given way injuring about a dozens of workers and killing one.

The victims were immediately transported to the Laquintinie Hospital Emergency unit not far from the construction site. Some of them are said to be under critical conditions.

Following the incident, the site was closed by security elements till further notice.

This incident comes less than two weeks after a seven-storey building still under construction in Bonapriso, still in Douala collapsed and a security guard trapped under the debris was later on found dead.

The phenomenon of building collapse in Cameroon’s main cities have been very recurrent in the past months especially in Douala.

Many have been pointing accusing fingers at the poor construction material used to erect the said buildings, reason why they always give way.

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top