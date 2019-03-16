Cameroon: Another fire incident recorded at Douala’s Congo Market

At least twenty shops have gone up in flames at the Congo market in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon, reports say.

The cause of the fire which broke out late on Friday March 15 is yet to be determined but damaged valuable items before fire fighters arrived the scene to put it off.

Administrative authorities of the Littoral region led by the Governor Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua immediately arrived at the scene to take stock of the damage as some traders watched helplessly.

Friday’s fire incident comes three weeks after a previous fire outbreak in the market that had conumed close to 200 shops.

“A portion of this market was burnt weeks ago and today the remaining portion caught fire…alongside the Government Delegate, we had taken measures to rebuild this section of the maarket and that is what we will do in the days ahead,”the Governor of the Littoral region Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua said.

“Government is trying hard to seek for a lasting solution in this market and we are going to relocate the traders while waiting that the market is completely built,” the Governor added.

He however said he could not determine the real cause of Friday’s fire nor estimate the damageand called for the population to remain calm while authorities work to seek a solution.

This is at least the sixth market fire in under threee weeks in Cameroon.