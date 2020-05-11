Cameroon: Another personality of SW region murdered by alleged Amba fighters

Kimi Samson, Chief of the Bakebe Telecentre in Upper Bayang Subdivision, Manyu Division of the South West region of Cameroon is reported to have been murdered Sunday May 10 by unidentified armed men.

According to the United Socialist Democratic Party, USDP, he was murdered few hours after the Mayor of Mamfe, Prisley Ojong, brutally assassinated by another group of unidentified armed men alleged to be separatist fighters on his way to his native Eshobi, Manyu Division of the South West region.

The party has strongly condemned these attacks on State officials and unarmed vulnerable civilians which are recurrent in the South West and North West regions of the country.

The USDP has called on the Government of Cameroon to thoroughly investigate these killings and bring the perpetrators to book.

According to reports, the level of bloodshed, insecurity, fear, violence, atrocities committed in the North West and South West regions of the country since the advent of the Anglophone crisis has become an unbearable reality.