Cameroon: Another soldier beheaded in NW Region

A soldier was at the weekend beheaded in Bamenda, North West Region of Cameroon by suspected separatist fighters.

Seta Kevin, a medic at the military health centre was reportedly captured by armed men before his body was only discovered on Sunday evening.

Family sources and friends have condemned the killing and say this could have been a planned and executed act.

This latest killing comes to add to the insecurity and threats from separatists in the region who have promised to “deal” with anybody who actively takes part in the upcoming February 9 Legislative and Municipal elections.