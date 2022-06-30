Cameroon: Another Student/Teacher Sex Tape Published

For the record, the girl thought she was in love with her teacher who promised to make her his one and only wife. But the poor student ended up discovering that her teacher was married.

“A student posts about her sexual encounter with her mathematics teacher. Her name is Mbango Ayassa Jeanne Thérèse, a first year student at the Yaoundé Shakespeare College. She has decided to post her sexual encounter with her mathematics teacher, Tadefo Tchounko Boniface, simply because the teacher’s wife has threatened her by phone,” a source told us.

It should be recalled that a sex tape case broke out at the College Bilingue Frantz Fanon in Nkoabang only a few weeks ago. The case involves a teacher accused of having sexual relations with his student. The Collège Bilingue Frantz Fanon of Nkoabang having learnt of the sad scene, will take appropriate and severe decisions against the offender.

According to a press release from the Collège Bilingue Frantz Fanon of Nkoabang, the offender is Mvondo Ndjock Eric, a mathematics teacher at the institution. The announcement of his dismissal was made public by the educational community. It is hoped that the same measures will be taken against the mathematics teacher at the Shakespeare College in Yaounde.