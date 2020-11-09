Life › Human interest

Cameroon: Another traditional ruler brutally murdered in SW region

Published on 09.11.2020

The traditional ruler of Liwuh La Malale village in Muea, Buea subdivision, South West Region of Cameroon, His Royal Majesty Molinga Francis Nangoh, was brutally murdered on Friday, November 6 by suspected separatist fighters.

According to reports, armed men stormed HRM Francis Nangoh’s residence on Friday evening shooting him at point blank range before setting his palace ablaze.

His mortal remains have been preserved at the mortuary of the Buea Regional Hospital as investigations continue to track down the perpetrators of the crime.

His death has drawn  condemnation from the local population among them, the Member of Parliament for the Buea Urban Constituency, Honourable Malomba Essembe who visited the scene of the crime on Saturday morning.

He described the act as an affront to the scredness of life and a challenge to traditional institutions and called for the perpetrators of the crime to be brought to book.

HRM Molinga Francis Nangoh is the second traditional ruler in Buea to be killed in under two years after Chief William Njie Mbanda, the traditional ruler of Lysoka Moliwe Village in Buea Subdivision, died on July 27, 2018 while he was in custody of armed separatist fighters.

 

