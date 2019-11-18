Cameroon: Indomitable lions record first victory with Antonio Conceicao

Cameroon’s indomitable lions have recorded their first victory in three matches played since the Portuguese tactician Antonio Conceicao took command of the team.

The lions yesterday in Kigali, Rwanda, defeated their Rwandese counterpart one goal to zero in a visibly difficult second group F match counting for the ongoing qualifiers of the 2021 African Cup of Nations competition to be hosted by Cameroon.

Out of Cameroon’s 12 shots, only one from midfielder Moumi Ngamaleu managed to cross the 18metre-box of the amavubi’s of Rwanda, goal that sealed Cameroon’s victory over Rwanda.

This victory has permitted the indomitable lions of Cameroon to secure three points after their draw against Cape Verde a week ago back at home.

With their zero-zero tie against Cape Verde plus Sunday’s victory over Rwanda, the five-time African champions top Group F for the moment with four points.

Though Cameroon won this game, many have decried the indomitable lions’ glaring goal scoring problem, one of the biggest the Portuguese tactician will have to tackle as the team goes into the rest of the qualifying games to the competition in 2021.