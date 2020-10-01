Cameroon: Anxiety grips students awaiting GCE results

As the General Certificate of Education Board continues to compile results for this year’s session, students across the country continue to wait the official publication in anxiety.

Close to two weeks since the marking exercise ended, all eyes are turned towards Buea, South West Region of Cameroon for echoes on the publication date of the results.

As the results drag on, unidentified persons have even taken the luxury of editing results of previous years and publishing them as thie year’s results.

“I fell for this prank. I saw a document shared on a whatsapp group and immediately rushed to open it and rushed to my centre but the names of successful candidates were strange and I immediately realised it was fake,” Sandra, a student in Yaounde awaiting the results said.

With the results still to be published, some universities and institutions of higher learning have readjusted their admission dates to enable students still awaiting their results to compile their documents once the results are published.