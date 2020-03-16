Cameroon: Appeal case for detained Ambazonia leaders open on Thursday

The ten detained Ambazonia separatist leaders are expected to return to court on Thursday as their appeal against a life sentence begins.

The Court of Appeal of the Centre Region will begin hearing the case as the Ambazonia leaers want the life sentence passed on them by the Yaounde Military Tribunal overturned.

Detained Ambazonia leader Julius Ayuk Tabe last week reiterated their resolve to negotiate with Yaounde on neutral grounds but insisted their drive for a breakaway state is still very much alive.

Julius Ayuk Tage and nine others were slammed a life sentence last year by the Yaounde Military Tribunal after they were found guilty of secession, hotility against the fatherland, terrorism among other charges brought before them.