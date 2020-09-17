Cameroon: Appeal Court upholds life sentence on Ambazonia

The Appeal Court of the Centre Region on Thursday, September 17 upheld the life sentence passed on the ten leaders of the Ambazonia separatist movement.

It took just less than twenty five minutes for the court to uphold the sentence as well as heavy fine slammed on the separatist leaders by the Yaounde Military Tribunal last year.

Presiding magistrate Mindjimba Mindjimba wasted no tie in upholding the sentence after consulting with the State Prosecutor for any objections.

Julius Ayuk Tabe, Cornelius Kwanga, Dr Egbe Orock, Barrister Eyambe Ebai, Dr. Fidelis Nde Che, Dr. Kimeng Henry, Dr. Nfor Ngala Nfor, Prof. Augustine Awasum, Barrister Shufai Blaise and Tassang Wilfred all returned to their cells in a flash as their lawyers now have ten days to file another appeal at the Supreme Court-a path they have already confirmed they will take.