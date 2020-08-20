Cameroon: Appeal hearing of detained Ambazonia leaders adjourned

The appeal hearing of Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and nine other separatist leaders against their life sentence has been adjourned to September 17, 2020.

The decision was taken during today’s hearing in Yaounde, under the grounds that two of the three members of the panel were transferred to the Supreme Court.

It has been adjourned to September 17, 2020.

Julius Ayuk Tabe and Co were slammed a life sentence last year by the Yaounde Military Tribunal after they were found guilty of secession, hostility against the fatherland, terrorism among other charges brought before them.