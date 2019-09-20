Cameroon appoint Toni Conceçaio as new coach of Indomitable Lions

Cameroon have appointed Portuguese-born Antonio Conceição da Silva Oliveira as the new head coach of the Indomitable Lions.

He was appointed on Friday September 20 by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education who said it is the accomplishment of a rigorous process.

The 57-year old Toni Conceicaio will be assisted by François Omam Biyik and Jacques Songo’o as goalkeepers’ trainer.

Toni Conceiçaio replaces Clarence Seedorf who was sacked after a dismal performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where Cameroon were knocked

In the same light, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi appointed Clement Arroga as the head coach of the Intermediate Lions while Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso will be his assistant.