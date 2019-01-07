Cameroon: Appointed Ministers to be installed today

Ministers who were appointed into government on Friday January 4 by the Head of State Paul Biya will be installed into their various functions today.

It will be a marathon day in the nation’s capital Yaounde, beginning at the Prime Minister’s office where the handing over ceremony between the outgoing Philemon Yang and incoming Joseph Dion Ngute will take place at exactly 9am.

The newn Prime Minister will then swing into action with the installation of the other ministers starting at the Ministry of Higher Education.

He set to install 15 authorities recently appointed with his tour ending at the Ministry of Employment and Vocational training where he will install Issa Tchiroma Bakary.

Below is a full program of the installation ceremonies.