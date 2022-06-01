Cameroon: Arab-Choas And Mousgoums Pleads’ For Peace

After the violent clashes between these communities in the Logone-et-Chari division last December, the people are now working to preserve the social climate.

Mousgoums and Arab-Choas are now bonding the peace pipe, even if in their hearts, some resentments still need to be cleared. In the locality of Logone-Birni, located in the division of Logone-et-Chari, in the Far North region, a serene athmosphere reigns on May 25, 2022, which contrasts with the sharp tensions recorded in December 2021, following an umpteenth confrontation between Mousgoum farmers and Arab-Choas herders.

At the heart of this quarrel were difficulties in accessing grazing land. A problem that has become rather endemic in this grouping, which once again led to a pitched battle leaving several dead. But the people we met on 25 May were, for some, gathered in small groups under the trees, talking about their daily lives.

Others were seen returning from the fields or schools. Not to mention the incessant movement of motorcyclists on the 36km long Kousseri-Logone-Birni road. According to the Cameroon tribune’s special correspondent, the paving of this road by roast trees and other shrubs is no less remarkable.

The sight of the camel colonies looking for their daily bread adds to the charm of this region based on the borders of Cameroon and which shares the Logone River as a natural border with Chad.

At the Kidam market, a focal point for traders, it is difficult to find one’s way through the cosmopolitan population that has found its way back. Mousgoums, Kotokos, Choas Arabs, the main groups listed in Logone-Birni, trade, buy and sell, without any animosity. In short, they are living together again in a friendly atmosphere.

Gendarmes, with weapons in hand, carry out occasional foot patrols to reassure the population. “For some months now, the situation has really calmed down. We are living together again and we see each other during happy and unhappy events,” explains Siliman Aboubakar, a pharmacist who lives there. This result is due to the combined efforts of the different populations and the local authorities.