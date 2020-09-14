The Archbishop of Douala His Lordship Samuel Kleda has presented what he describes as a positive balance sheet in his treatment protocol administered to COVID-19 patients.

During a press conference in Douala to assess the effectiveness of the Elixir COVID and Adsak COVID which he proposed as a solution in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Archbishop Samuel Kleda said the product was not only effectively used in Cameroon but equally around Africa and the rest of Europe.

“From March to September, 9071 patients went through the treatment protocol not only in Cameroon but in countries like the USA, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Zambia, Gabon etc,” the prelate said.

““The (treatment) protocol therefore effectively treats the Covid-19 while respecting standards and the manufacturing process. The mixture is not toxic and has no side effects. No patient has ever felt unwell after taking the treatment. It should be noted that no deaths were recorded among the patients who took the treatment. Even patients on respiratory assistance recovered after taking the treatment, ”he stressed.

He stressed that the product has been very effective and he is now looking forward to extend a helping hand to other countries still feeling the heat from the pandemic.

He said, they are also looking at possibilities of authorizing laboratories abroad to produce the treatment protocol in order to meet up with the large demand out of the country.