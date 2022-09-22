Cameroon : Archbishop Nkea Refuses to Pay Ransom Demanded by Separatist against Kidnapped Priests

Separatist fighters stormed St Mary’s Catholic Church in Nchang near Mamfe on September 17th and set it on fire, abducting several religious, the head of Cameroon’ Episcopal Conference refuses to pay a dime demanded by the kidnappers.

The kidnappers of the five Catholics abducted in the attack on their parish, demanded a ransom of $100,000, then started a reduction upon negociations and ended up asking for $50,000, Bishop Nkea reported. The man of God also pointed out that the separatists said they attacked the church and set it on fire because they were angry that the Catholic Church was not supporting their struggle.

With regard to the ransom demanded, the President of the Cameroon Episcopal Conference, Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda, made it clear that paying the ransom demanded by the kidnappers “would create a dangerous precedent”. “We do not want to create a dangerous precedent, we are not paying the ransom demanded,” he said as stated by Fides.

The kidnapped priests are Fr Emmanuel, Fr Barnabas, Fr Cornelius, Fr Elias and Fr Job-François. In addition to the five priests, Sister Jacinta and three lay people were abducted: Mrs Kelechukwu, Mr Nkem Patrick and a young woman, Blanch Bright.