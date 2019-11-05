Cameroon: Armed men attack school in Buea

A group of armed men are reported to have attacked a school in Bokova, a village in the Buea subdvision, sources have confirmed.

The armed men are reported to have entered the campus of the Government High School, Bokova gathering the teachers to one corer as well as students but security forces intervened as the armed men took off.

The school which is situated beside the residence of the former Prime Minister Peter Mafany Musonge, benefitted from the intervention of security forces who were on guard as they intervened immediately, firing shots in the air as the armed men escaped.

The situation has since forced parents to rush to the school and take their children back home as classes came to a halt.