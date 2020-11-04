Cameroon: Armed men attack school in Limbe

There was total confusion at a school in Limbe, South West Region on Wednesday morning after a group of armed men reportedly staged an attack, molesting students and teachers, sources said.

The armed attacked the Kulu Memorial College, Mile 4 at the entrance to Limbe, molesting students and teachers, setting fire on campus beefore taking off, sources confirmed.

Soldiers of the Rapid Intervention Batallion stormed the scene of the event but the armed men had already taken off. It is not clear if they carted away with teachers and students.

The attack comes just 24 hours after suspected armed separatist fighters attacked the Presbyterian School in Kumbo on Wednesday, kidnapping at least 11 teachers.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, Rt. Reverend Samuel Fonki condemned the attack and called onthe abductors to immediately release the teachers