Cameroon: Armed men attack several police units in Bamenda

Published on 10.03.2020 at 13h24 by journalduCameroun

Several security units in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon are reported to have been attacked by armed men suspected to be Ambazonia fighters last night, source have said.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the armed men attacked amongst other Police units; the Judicial Police, GMI 6 Bamenda, Military base N°320, Congress hall base and the Gendarmerie Company.

This reportedly led to hours of intense gun exchanges between Government security forces and the armed men.

Sources say as a result, Bamenda residents couldn’t sleep because of the heavy sounds of numerous gunshots all night.

This attacks come barely twenty-four hours after a bomb blast around the Bamenda Commercial Avenue killed one soldier and injured seven persons.